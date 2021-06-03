SHOWSTOPPER! The Improvised Musical Will Return to Theatre Royal Winchester This Month

Fans of the spontaneous and unpredictable will enjoy the hilarious and clever Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, when they return to Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 12 June.

Created on the spot from audience suggestions, each show is new and unique. The Showstoppers cast transform suggestions of setting, genre and style into a fully realised all singing-all dancing musical, with ingenious storylines, clever plot twists and hilarious characters.

With twelve years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 12 June at 7.30pm. Find out more, or book tickets, at theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01962 840 440.

Theatre Royal Winchester has put in several measures to make the venue Covid secure, and have been granted use of UK Theatre's See It Safely mark that certifies venues are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of staff and audiences. Measures in place include the removal of every other row of seats in the auditorium and leaving two empty seats in between each 'audience bubble'. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium by everyone over 11 years unless the customer is exempt. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building, a one-way system is in place and the venue has increased its cleaning routine throughout and regular disinfects the auditorium, foyer and toilet areas.