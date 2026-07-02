SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS to Open at Alexandra Palace

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Humphrey Ker and David Reed's comedy Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas, directed by Phillip Breen, will open at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this holiday season. The production will begin previews on 24 November 2026 and play until 17 January 2027, with a press night on 1 December 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

On behalf of the producers, Eleanor Lloyd said: “We are so excited to be bringing this Christmas cracker of a Sherlock Holmes mystery to London, and especially to the breathtaking Alexandra Palace Theatre. Prepare to be transported to Victorian England, but with a touch more tinsel.”

It's Christmas in Victorian London. In the glittering West End – where dreams come true and nothing bad ever happens – performers are suddenly dropping dead mid-scene.

Scotland Yard rules out foul play. But when the world's greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, uncovers a chilling connection to The Twelve Days of Christmas, he knows something sinister is afoot.

With the body count rising and time running out, Sherlock must race to save French Hens, recover Gold Rings and rescue Mother Goose before the killer strikes again.

But as he hurtles towards a deadly showdown, will this be the case that finally brings down the great detective? Or can his trusty sidekick Dr Watson and brilliant rival Athena Faversham keep him alive long enough for another serving of Christmas Pudding?

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