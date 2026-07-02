SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS to Open at Alexandra Palace
Humphrey Ker and David Reed's festive whodunnit, directed by Phillip Breen, heads to Alexandra Palace Theatre.
Humphrey Ker and David Reed's comedy Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas, directed by Phillip Breen, will open at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this holiday season. The production will begin previews on 24 November 2026 and play until 17 January 2027, with a press night on 1 December 2026. Tickets are on sale now.
On behalf of the producers, Eleanor Lloyd said: “We are so excited to be bringing this Christmas cracker of a Sherlock Holmes mystery to London, and especially to the breathtaking Alexandra Palace Theatre. Prepare to be transported to Victorian England, but with a touch more tinsel.”
It's Christmas in Victorian London. In the glittering West End – where dreams come true and nothing bad ever happens – performers are suddenly dropping dead mid-scene.
Scotland Yard rules out foul play. But when the world's greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, uncovers a chilling connection to The Twelve Days of Christmas, he knows something sinister is afoot.
With the body count rising and time running out, Sherlock must race to save French Hens, recover Gold Rings and rescue Mother Goose before the killer strikes again.
But as he hurtles towards a deadly showdown, will this be the case that finally brings down the great detective? Or can his trusty sidekick Dr Watson and brilliant rival Athena Faversham keep him alive long enough for another serving of Christmas Pudding?
|
Legends Of Rock Festival 2027 - Great Yarmouth, UK
Parkdean Resorts Vauxhall Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth (3/04-3/08)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Alexandra (5/23-5/23)
|
Welcome Recital: The Heart of a Woman
Milton Abbey Church (7/19-7/19)
|
Sounds of the 60s with The Zoots at The Cornerstone, Didcot Fri 9th October
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/09-10/09)
|
ASOMVEL at The Underworld - London
The Underworld (11/15-11/15)
|
Funhouse Comedy Club – Comedy Night in Stowmarket July 2026
The Regal (7/09-7/09)
|
Friday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, July 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (7/10-7/10)
|
Judge Jackie: Disorder in the court
Altrincham Garrick (7/07-7/10)
|
Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert - Live to Film
Lighthouse (11/29-11/29)
|
Birdvox at The Social - London
The Social (11/04-11/04)