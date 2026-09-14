SHED STORIES Will Embark on UK Tour in October

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With upwards of 1200 Men's Sheds currently operating in the UK, choreographer Tim Casson combines interviews with movement to celebrate the importance of these warm and lively community spaces, where men come together to make, repair and repurpose. Touring to six theatres and community spaces across England, Shed Stories highlights the joy and camaraderie of these shared spaces, especially for an ageing population. It explores how Men's Sheds support mental health, tackle loneliness, and offer opportunities to swap woodwork skills, have a cup of tea, and create something useful for themselves and their communities. It's been made using interviews with the people who attend and organise these community spaces across the country, whittled down from 24 hours of recordings. Set elements have been crafted by Tim's dad, Alan Casson, in his own Men's Shed. Intimately staged with audiences surrounding the performance, Shed Stories is a heartwarming, charming production about community, connection and the little things that keep us going.

The production follows Casson & Friend's ethos of creating work that is people powered, interactive and joyful, reflecting and supporting communities. Shed Stories emerged from The Allotment Project and Preppers: The Show about the survival community and has previously toured England in 2025. Tim holds a Guinness World Record for most choreographers on one piece of dance, the community sourced 152, created as part of ongoing project The Dance WE Made project, which has created over 130 dances in 10 countries since 2012. Tim's previous work includes the Young Associates programme at Sadler's Wells and Public Health England and Disney's Train Like A Jedi programme to encourage fitness in young people.

Tim Casson said, “Since its premiere in April 2025, Shed Stories has reached hundreds of audience members at more than 30 venues across the UK, and we're delighted to be opening The Shed doors again this autumn for our fourth UK tour! What's been really special is seeing how warmly audiences have responded to the show, and to the incredible stories from the world of 'Men's Sheds' that inspired it. At its heart are the real voices and experiences of the 'shedders' we met around the country, opening up big, important conversations about masculinity, mental health, ageing, friendship, creativity and community - but always with plenty of humour, our trademark movement and, of course, biscuits! We're incredibly proud that the show continues to connect with people and really excited to introduce a whole new set of audiences to the wonderful world of Men's Sheds this autumn.”

Casson & Friends was founded in 2012. With a passion for bringing dance to people in new and unusual contexts, C&F's work to date has been presented in a range of settings including shopping centres, libraries, hotels, pubs, offices, football stadiums and even nuclear bunkers. C&F also explore the potential of digital technology to create new ways of enhancing and engaging with dance performance. The company has presented work across the UK and Internationally including at Sadler's Wells Theatre, Glastonbury Festival, Brighton Digital Festival, bOing International Family Festival, The Lyon Biennale, Downtown Dance Festival in New York, Festival Quartiers Danses in Montreal, Harare International Festival of Arts in Zimbabwe, and at West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong. It is an Associate Company at Lincoln Arts Centre, and have previously been Dance East Associate Artist (2018-2022), Associate Company at Pavilion Dance South West (2013-2015) and Dance Digital (2014-15). Tim was a QuestLab Artist at Studio Wayne McGregor (2019), a Metal Change Maker Artist (2017-18).

Tour Dates

16 Oct Farnham Maltings, Surrey

Bridge Sq, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7QR

7pm | £15.00 - £8.00

17 Oct Poulton Community Hall, Lancashire

with Spot On Lancashire

Vicarage Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BE

8pm | £10.00

18 Oct Halton Mill, Lancaster

with Spot On Lancashire

Mill Ln, Halton, Lancaster LA2 6ND

7pm | £10.00

6 Nov Glasshouse Arts Centre, Stourbridge

with Black Country Touring

Harlestones House, High St, Amblecote, Stourbridge DY8 4PP

6:30pm | £10.00 - £5.00

12 Nov Key Theatre, Peterborough

part of Landmark loading Festival

Embankment Road, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 1EF

3pm & 6:30pm | £20.00 Festival Wristband

13 Nov Goostrey Village Hall, Goostrey

Main Rd, Goostrey, Crewe CW4 8PE

7:30pm | £14.00

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming