SHATTERED Announced At Edinburgh Fringe 2019

All her life Diana hasn't hit it off with the fellas. In 3rd grade, she kicked her crush in the crotch and her dating life didn't improve from there.



What starts as a quick look into why Diana doesn't date much or like sex, ends up a hilarious and heartbreaking journey through consent, intimacy, sex, and relationships. Personifying over 35 characters, Diana delivers a fast-paced, powerhouse performance filled with wit, poignancy and vulnerability, as she explores themes of the psychological fall out of sexual assault, authority figure failures, family abuse cycles, love, death/resurrection, dating mishaps, and many more.



In Shattered, Diana uses comedy to take us through tragedy, as she tells the tale of one individual picking up the broken pieces of herself and putting them back together again.



Diana Varco (Writer/Performer) - Diana Varco is an LA based actress, writer and storyteller. Diana premiered her solo show Shattered in 2017 at the Whitefire Theatre SoloFest and went on to tour Shattered to several festivals including the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Off-Broadway at United Solo, and LA Women's Theatre Festival! Diana recently appeared on You Can Do Better on truTV, Sorry, Not Sorry on Seriously.tv and The Least Bad on Comedy Cake, Funny or Die, and Whohaha. Diana is an advanced improvisor (UCB/Groundlings) and co-creator of the improv-based web series Riding Buddies with Carolyn Jania. Visit www.dianavarco.com to see what Diana is up to next!



Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director) - Jessica Lynn Johnson, is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, Board member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Theatre Company LLC. For over a decade she has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own 25 character one person shows and taught an ongoing FREE weekly solo theatre class, as well as paid private coaching sessions to guide solo artists in the development of their 1 person plays.



For more info, please visit: www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You