SHARDS to Debut at Camden People's Theatre

Lights Down Productions are delighted to announce that 'Shards' by Catherine O'Shea will make its debut at Camden People's Theatre in London as part of the Camden Fringe Festival, 15th - 18th August 2019

'I'm trying to see what happens when you throw particles together at faster and faster speeds'

It's 2011 and the Shard is half completed. Matt, a swing dancer and a nurse and Laura, a particle physicist, hunting for the Higgs Boson particle are negotiating the world of online dating desperately looking for a connection. On their first date in Borough High Street there is a spark but also catastrophe.

We flit back and forth in time, with the Shard at different heights, witnessing the lives of our swing dancer and particle physicist at different points of momentum, collision and propulsion.

Shards features live lindy hop dancing on stage throughout. It is a lively and entertaining play about love, loss and dedication. Watch what can happen when you throw particles and very different people together.

Writer Catherine said "When the Shard was being built I remember staring up at this giant structure. I was thinking about memories of places and began constructing a story around two people who met underneath the half built Shard. As a dancer myself I imagined this character who worked at Guy's hospital and went swing dancing at night. After the discovery of the Higgs Boson particle I met some of the scientists involved at a lecture given by Sir Peter Higgs and realised that the second person would be a particle physicist. This play involves a lot of movement and friction both in its representation of dance, physics and dating.''

Lights Down Productions was set up in January 2018 by Caley Powell to produce female led new writing and our first play 'Hear Me Howl' by Lydia Rynne had WIP showings at The Landor Space (March 2018), The Plymouth Fringe (May 2018), a 2 week run at The Old Red Lion Theatre (September 2018) & 6 performances at the Vault Festival 2019. Other credits as a Producer include: 'Might Never Happen' at The Kings Head Theatre (May 2016), 'Dubailand' at the Finborough Theatre (February 2017) and 'A Great Fear Of Shallow Living' at Zoo Southside, Edinburgh Fringe 2017. She is also co-producing 'The Net; with Starbound Theatre that is at Tristan Bates Theatre as part of The Camden Fringe, 13-17 August, Tuesday-Saturday 6:15pm & Saturday matinee 2:30pm.

Catherine O'Shea is a playwright, screenwriter & alumnus of The Royal Court Theatre, Traverse Theatre, Criterion Theatre & Chichester Festival Theatre writing programmes. Her play FIT FOR PURPOSE was the recipient of the Charlie Hartill Reserve Fund & her play SEAGULL toured with Chichester Festival Theatre. She has two plays in performance at National Maritime Museum JOHN SIMMONDS (which has been on since 2014) and Tamera Travels (which opened the new encounter galleries in September 2018). She co-wrote DOUBLE INFEMNITY (Vault Festival, 2018) and also writes for screen.

https://www.cptheatre.co.uk/production/shards/





