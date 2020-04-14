SHAKESPEARE IN QUARANTINE Podcast Launches

Director Jimmy Walters (The Trackers of Oxyrhynchus, Finborough Theatre; Mrs Orwell, Southwark Playhouse) and actress Alexandra Evans (Silent Witness, BBC; Crown for Christmas, Hallmark) invite you to their virtual book club, Shakespeare in Quarantine, a new weekly podcast exploring the extensive back catalogue of the infamous William Shakespeare.

For book and earworms alike, the stimulating podcast provides a fresh and interesting take on some of the Bard's greatest plays from Othello to Taming of the Shrew. Featuring exciting guest appearances each week, they aim to unpick the story, unravel the language and make Shakespeare accessible. Offering a light-hearted insight into the texts, the podcast is the perfect antidote for those who would run in fear from Shakespeare - you don't need to be theatrical or historically inclined, you can just simply enjoy reading.

With the lockdown in full swing, it's the perfect time to settle down with Shakespeare and become better acquainted. From betrayals, to murder and cross-dressing, it'll keep you on your toes. For the first episode the team will be joined by actors Paul Tinto (1917, Entertainment One; King Lear, BBC) and Phoebe Sparrow (Downton Abbey, ITV; Inside No.9, BBC) to discuss the great Scottish tragedy, Macbeth. Episode one is available to stream and download now.

Jimmy Walters comments, Shakespeare to many people is the greatest storyteller to ever draw breath. In these unprecedented times where the world is standing still, we want to give people the chance to discover each of his fascinating plays through our online podcast. These stories are at their most powerful when used as a form of escapism. There seems no better time than now.

Co-host Alexandra Evans added, We hope that our new podcast encourages people who may have been intimidated or bored by Shakespeare in the past to join us and see the magic in it now. Did you know taming of the shrew is '10 things I hate about you' or that 'Breaking Bad' runs parallel to Macbeth? It's as relevant today as it was then.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You