SEA CHANGE to Premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome This August

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British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is returning to Birmingham Hippodrome this month to present the world premiere of brand-new musical, Sea Change, by Birmingham-based writing team, Will Jackson and Elinor Peregrin.

Bursting with folk melodies, rip-roaring sea shanties and nautical ballads, Sea Change splashes into the Hippodrome's Patrick Studio from Friday 28 August until Sunday 30 August. Its cast of 36 includes young performers from Birmingham and across the UK.

Written by 2025 NMTA (New Music Theatre Award) winners Elinor Peregrin and Will Jackson, who also directs Sea Change, the musical brings Selkie folklore to modern Britain in a heartwarming tale of the eternal pull between where we come from and who we might become.

The story unfolds in Blackwater Cove, where under the rare phenomenon of the Tidal Eclipse, Selkies of the sea are granted a week to walk upon land. Shedding their enchanted seal coats, they live among humans and taste the possibilities of another world.

But when the full moon rises, the tide will turn.

Will they return to the sea or live their life on land?

The Birmingham-based writing team first met at the Hippodrome at BEAM2025. A writer and director, Will's credits include Clutch & Make Me Feel (Bush), The Final Showdown (Birmingham Hippodrome) and Yours Sincerely (touring) for which he was named a 'Rising Comic Star' by Attitude. A composer, actor, writer and folk musician, Elinor's credits include a new folk musical Elbow Deep, which is coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe from Wednesday 12 August until Friday 14 August 2026.

Will Jackson and Elinor Peregrin said: “We're so excited for the upcoming run of Sea Change at Birmingham Hippodrome. It's so special to be having our work performed by such a talented group of young people at this brilliant venue in our home city. Audiences can look forward to a show which blends modern, coastal Britain with ancient folklore - rewriting the myth of the mystical Selkies and exploring how they might cause havoc if they came ashore today. We're working with a great group of creatives, and we can't wait to see how our BYMT company brings this story to life in August.”

Emily Gray, BYMT's Creative Director said: “It's a delight to be back with our partners at Birmingham Hippodrome for the end of our 2026 season, this time celebrating the work of local writers and giving them the opportunity to see their award-winning first new musical come to life. BYMT has developed ideas for Sea Change through workshops in local schools, and skilled students from these schools will join other brilliant young performers from across the UK, along with a band of young musicians. We love the idea of bringing a coastal story to landlocked Birmingham and know our audiences will adore this entertaining, playful and heartwarming story!”

Maya Booth-Lyons, BYMT Young Company Member added: “I am so excited for Sea Change, as I feel there is a sense of freedom within it, and I can imagine the movement, acting, and vocals replicating the waves of the tide. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to perform in this amazing show at my local theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, and to bring the quirky aspects of its magic and mystery to the stage.”

Sea Change is at Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 28 August – Sunday 30 August in the Patrick Studio. Tickets can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 121 689 3000.

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