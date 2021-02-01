SCHOOL OF ROCK UK Tour Announces Updated 2021/22 Tour Dates

The UK tour of School of Rock has announced its updated tour dates for 2021/2022.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning smash hit, will go on a major UK Tour in 2021! Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

Learn more at https://uktour.schoolofrockthemusical.com/.

Tour Dates:

Oxford - Oxford New Theatre - 13/12/2021 - 01/01/2022

Nottingham - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - 16/11/2021 - 20/11/2021

Birmingham - Birmingham Alexandra - 31/01/2022 - 05/02/2022

Aberdeen - His Majesty's Theatre - 14/02/2022 - 19/02/2022

Glasgow - Theatre Royal - 07/03/2022 - 12/03/2022

Edinburgh - Edinburgh Playhouse - 25/01/2022 - 29/01/2022

Wimbledon - New Wimbledon Theatre - 21/03/2022 - 26/03/2022

Ipswich - Regent Theatre - 21/02/2022 - 26/02/2022

Cardiff - Wales Millennium Centre - 21/06/2021 - 26/06/2021

Milton Keynes - Milton Keynes Theatre - 08/02/2022 - 12/02/2022

Dublin - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre - 29/06/2021 - 03/07/2021

Leeds - Leeds Grand Theatre - 04/04/2022 - 09/04/2022

Newcastle - Theatre Royal - 28/03/2022 - 02/04/2022

Sheffield - Lyceum Theatre - 31/05/2021 - 12/06/2021

Wolverhampton - Wolverhampton Grand - 20/09/2021 - 25/09/2021

Manchester - Palace Theatre - 04/01/2022 - 15/01/2022

Hull - Hull New Theatre - 06/07/2021 - 10/07/2021

Plymouth - Theatre Royal Plymouth - 13/07/2021 - 17/07/2021

Bristol - Bristol Hippodrome - 19/07/2021 - 24/07/2021

Stoke-on-trent - Regent Theatre - 19/10/2021 - 23/10/2021

Southampton - Mayflower Theatre - 02/08/2021 - 07/08/2021

Eastbourne - Congress Theatre - 11/08/2021 - 14/08/2021

Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre - 16/08/2021 - 21/08/2021

Norwich - Norwich Theatre Royal - 23/08/2021 - 28/08/2021

Bournemouth - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre - 15/06/2021 - 19/06/2021

Woking - New Victoria Theatre - 27/09/2021 - 02/10/2021

Dartford - The Orchard Theatre - 04/10/2021 - 09/10/2021

Southend-on-sea - Cliffs Pavilion - 11/10/2021 - 16/10/2021

Liverpool - Liverpool Empire - 27/07/2021 - 31/07/2021

Northampton - Royal & Derngate - 01/11/2021 - 06/11/2021

Sunderland - Sunderland Empire - 07/06/2021 - 12/06/2021

Oxford - New Theatre Oxford - 13/12/2021 - 01/01/2022