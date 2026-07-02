Ryan Mulvey Joins SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Epstein Theatre Liverpool

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Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will come to the Epstein Theatre this Christmas and Corrie star Ryan Mulvey will make his stage debut as the handsome prince.

Regal Entertainments Ltd will present the fantastic family favourite at the Hanover Street theatre from Saturday 5 December to Sunday 3 January 2027. Tickets are priced from £13.

Ryan Mulvey is set to play Prince Fredrick in the critically acclaimed production. The Altrincham-born actor studied at TMC Performing Arts in Manchester from where he won the role of JJ Osborne in Hollyoaks.

Since bursting on to the television screen two years ago he has gripped soap fans across the country, first in Hollyoaks and most recently as Brody Michaelis in Coronation Street. His performances have earned him high praise and nominations for Best Newcomer and Best Young Performer at the Inside Soap Awards and a nod for Best Soap Villain at the I Talk Telly Awards.

Liverpool panto royalty Leanne Campbell will appear in person as the Magic Mirror. Actor and presenter Leanne started her acting career at the age of 10, with early roles including Annie at The Liverpool Playhouse and an award-winning performance as young Helen in the much-loved Twopence to Cross the Mersey. She went on to play many more leading roles in musicals and plays including Me and My Girl, Carousel, The Sound of Music and Scrooge. She was also cast as Pam in ITV's Children's Ward.

In 2020 she wrote and starred in the successful comedy play Pete Price is Dead at Liverpool's Royal Court. Other recent productions include The Salon, The Salon – the Sequel! and Achy Breaky Bride for Regal Entertainments and Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show at The Liverpool Playhouse.

Her many high-profile panto appearances include five years at the Liverpool Empire. Most recently she appeared as the Fairy Godmother in Regal Entertainments' Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White the fairest of them all, the Wicked Queen's jealousy erupts into an evil plan. Determined to reclaim her title, she orders the young princess's demise. Luck is on Snow White's side as she escapes into the deep dark forbidden forest and finds shelter in a strange cottage which is the home of some unusual characters. But the jealous Queen will not stop until Snow White is vanquished forever and, taking things into her own hands, a poisoned red apple is all she needs to ensure she regains the title of 'fairest of them all'. Meanwhile Prince Fredrick is looking for his perfect bride. And with the help of Muddles and Nurse Nelly, true love is sure to win the day.

Panto director Chantelle Joseph says: “I'm absolutely thrilled to announce Ryan Mulvey is making his panto debut with us at the Epstein Theatre this Christmas. He's a young actor who brings dynamic energy and versatility to all his performances and I know Liverpool audiences are going to absolutely love him when he appears as Prince Fredrick.

“I'm also delighted Leanne Campbell is reprising her role, this time in person, as the Magic Mirror which she played so brilliantly in digital form two years ago. And I can't wait to return to the historic Epstein Theatre where we enjoyed such a fantastic time last Christmas with Cinderella, and a wonderful Easter in the company of the Wizard of Oz.”

Ryan Mulvey added: “I couldn't be more excited to perform in Liverpool this Christmas, I have heard amazing things about Regal Entertainments panto's and the historic Epstein Theatre. Performing there will be the perfect way to spend the festive season. I can't wait to share laughter, magic, and happy memories with everyone — it's going to be truly special!”

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