Russian National Ballet Will Bring SLEEPING BEAUTY to Rhyl Pavilion

After the sell-out performances of Nutcracker and Swan Lake last year, Russian National Ballet returns to the UK with Sleeping Beauty. The production will take place on 6 October 2021.

Every child's favourite fairy-tale, Sleeping Beauty is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky's sublime score.

Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Outline based on the fairy-tale by Charles Perrault, the Sleeping Beauty tells of the Princess Aurora, cursed at her christening by the evil Carabosse to prick her finger one day on a spindle and die. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Lilac Fairy, she doesn't die, but sleeps for a hundred years. Woken by a prince, who has battled through the Enchanted Forest to reach her, they marry at a ceremony attended by nursery rhyme characters like Puss in Boots and all the other forest creatures.

Highlights include the Famous 'Rose Adagio' when Princess Aurora is introduced to four princes.

For more information, please go to www.russian-national-ballet.com