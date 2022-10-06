Russell Howard to Tour Brand New Stand-up Show Next Spring

Following the global success of second Netflix special Lubricant, six series of Sky's hit The Russell Howard Hour spawning over 500 million views worldwide on social media and his third and biggest world tour to date, Respite, Russell Howard returns to the stage with brand-new show Russell Howard Live. Russell is set to put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way over 52 shows at venues nationwide from 16th March to 17th June 2023, including Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on the 26th March, a five night homecoming run at the Bristol Hippodrome from 19th-23rd April and three nights at the London Palladium from 26th-28th April.

Tickets will be available on general sale tomorrow, Friday 7th October, at 10am at russell-howard.co.uk

Russell recently completed his third and biggest world tour to date. Selling over 300, 000 tickets, Respite saw Russell play a UK arena run plus a second UK leg including 5 Hammersmith Apollo dates culminating with taping his second Netflix special Lubricant which is streaming now. The two-part instalment includes a stand-up special featuring Russell striving to make sense of a world that is spinning out of control, Lubricant and a documentary mapping his attempts to keep performing throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, Until The Wheels Come Off. Following Lubricant's release, Russell became the sole comedian to have two of the top ten most-streamed specials across all platforms in the UK in the last 12 months. Russell's 2017 sell-out international tour, Round the World, saw him break the record for the biggest English speaking stand-up show in China and play a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, overtaking 8 in a row jointly held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow. This tour concluded with the release of his first Netflix Special Recalibrate.

Russell is currently on our screens sharing his takes on spiralling headlines with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour on Thursdays at 10.30pm on Sky Max. Each episode is available to watch worldwide on Russell's YouTube channel, with over 1.3 million subscribers, as well as being broadcast on Foxtel in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand. The show immediately became one of Sky's most successful entertainment series when it launched and has also gone on to see huge success online with over 500 million views on social media.

Russell has over 9 million followers on social media. His recently created TikTok channel attracted over 100k followers within 48 hours of launching and is currently tracking over 1.3 million followers, with over 100 million views including a video featuring a flustered Robert Irwin gaining over 9.3 million views.