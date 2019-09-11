RuPaul Drag Queen Favourites Come To Manchester For One Night Only In December
After last year's wildly successful "To Jesus, Thanks for Everything" these two Ru Paul Drag Race favourite queens - BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon - return to the stage this holiday season in high spirits. Join them for one night only at the Palace Theatre, Manchester on Sunday 1 December 2019 for an unforgettable evening of sugar, spice and all things DIVA - the first stop on their UK tour.
DeLa is the sugar and Jinkx is the spice - but how do these two all America gals deal with the stress of the holiday season? A little song, a lot of eggnog, and theatres full of people looking at them... Yup - all they want for Christmas is attention!
About BenDeLaCreme: Sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is best known as Miss Congeniality from Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as the multi-record breaking powerhouse of All Stars 3. She has performed throughout the world, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows Off-Broadway, and has written, directed, and produced a myriad of narrative and variety spectaculars that have played to sold out audiences for over a decade. All I Want for Christmas is Attention marks DeLa's first producer credit for an international tour.
About Jinkx Monsoon: Jinkx Monsoon is a hard working single mother with ambition.
Since winning Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, she has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with her music partner, Major Scales. The duo have also released two albums: The Inevitable Album & The Ginger Snapped.
All I Want for Christmas is Attention! presented by Contact Theatre, Soho Theatre and ATG runs at The Palace Theatre, Manchester on Sunday 1 December 2019 at 7.30pm