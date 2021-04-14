Royal Opera House Will Present a Free Stream of a Special Insight Celebrating THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world.

On Friday 16 April at 7pm GMT, the series will present a stream of a very special Insight from 2016 celebrating The Sleeping Beauty. Former Director of The Royal Ballet Monica Mason and Christopher Newton join Director Kevin O'Hare in discussion about their restaging of the production that reopened the Royal Opera house in 1946 after World War II and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. The Insight also offers a glimpse into rehearsals taken by Monica Mason and Samantha Raine with Olivia Cowley, Kristen McNally, Tierney Heap and Anna Rose O'Sullivan. The stream culminates in an additional treat with an excerpt from the 2020 cinema recording of Marianela Nunez in the role of Princess Aurora dancing with Vadim Muntagirov as Prince Florimund.

Titles currently available to view via stream.roh.org.uk include The Dream (The Royal Ballet 2017), Symphonic Variations (The Royal Ballet 2017), Concerto (The Royal Ballet 2021) and Seven Deadly Sins / Mahagonny Songspiel (Royal Opera 2021).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.