Royal Opera House Launches Young ROH Scheme For 16-25 Year-Olds

Today, the Royal Opera House is delighted to launch its flagship Young ROH scheme, offering 30,000 subsidised tickets for main stage performances this season. Those aged 16 to 25 can now sign up for free, accessing priority booking ahead of general release on Tuesday 24 August.

The upcoming 2021/22 season, the first full season since 2019, includes both classic revivals and world premieres from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera, showcasing an exciting roster of international and UK talent performing across both stages.

200 Young ROH tickets, all priced at £25, will be available per performance for priority booking, offering up the best seats in the house Monday to Thursday. Those eligible will be able to purchase up to two tickets for each performance.



Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House, said:

"We are delighted to launch Young ROH, a scheme that cements our ongoing commitment to widening access to world-class arts for a younger generation. 16-25 year-olds will be able to experience the best of a spectacular new season, specially designed to showcase all that The Royal Opera and The Royal Ballet have to offer."



Sir Simon Robey, Chairman of the Royal Opera House and generous supporter of Young ROH, said:

"After such a difficult period for us all, it's wonderful to be able to share a full season of world class opera and ballet with members of Young ROH, so they too get the chance to be moved and inspired."



The offer excludes The Nutcracker (full run), 14 October 2021 performance of The Dante Project and 1 June 2022 performance of Like Water for Chocolate.

For more information and for details on how to sign-up, please visit the website: https://roh.org.uk/ticket-deals/young-roh