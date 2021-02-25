Royal Opera House Announces Two New Friday Premieres THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO and ELITE SYNCOPATIONS

The Royal Opera House is delighted to continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world for just £3.

Join in on Friday 5 March at 7pm GMT as we stream Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. With a host of wonderful arias covering a spectrum of emotions, this much-loved opera is brought to life in David McVicar's production, set in a château in 1830. This recording from 2015 features Erwin Schrott as Figaro, Sophie Bevan as Susanna, Stéphane Degout as Count Almaviva, Ellie Dehn as Countess Almaviva and Kate Lindsey as Cherubino. The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus are conducted by Ivor Bolton.

The company will also stream Kenneth MacMillan's showstopping Ragtime ensemble-piece Elite Syncopations on Friday 12 March at 7pm GMT. This special recording is taken from the celebrated The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage performance which took place in October 2020 and was the first time that the Company had performed together on stage in seven months. Elite Syncopations is regarded as one of the most joyous and uplifting pieces in the repertory and features music by Scott Joplin.

Titles currently available to view via stream.roh.org.uk include La Fille mal gardée (The Royal Ballet, 2015), Il trittico (The Royal Opera, 2011), Raymonda Act III (The Royal Ballet, 2019), Tony and the Young Artists (The Royal Opera, 2021) and The Sleeping Beauty (The Royal Ballet, 2020).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The now free-to-air Sky Arts will broadcast The Royal Ballet's Giselle (2016) on Friday 5 March.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.