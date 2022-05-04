Royal Opera House Announces Summer Season, Starring Bill Bailey and Professor Brian Cox

The Royal Opera House has announced two stand-out shows on stage this summer, bringing two of Britain's top performers to one of London's most iconic venues: Horizons - A 21st Century Space Odyssey with Professor Brian Cox; and Bill Bailey: En Route to the Royal Opera House.

Having set a Guinness World Record with his last world tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a brand-new show for 2022. Described by The Guardian as a 'jaw-dropping reminder that human life is both irrelevant and hugely precious' (4*), Horizons is a celebration of our civilization - a dazzling cinematic journey through history that questions the nature of space, time and life on Earth. The production is informed by current understandings of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology, and will use state of the art LED screen technology to fill the Royal Opera House auditorium with images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds and supermassive black holes. Tickets run from £10.

This summer, Bill Bailey makes his long-awaited return to the Royal Opera House following last year's triumphant run of performances. In a new show that offers 'just the copious swivels of imagination we need' (The Times, 4*), the Strictly Come Dancing champion and TV favourite offers a hilarious and heartwarming mix of stories, music and history, helping audiences navigate strange times with a smile on their face. Performances run across just four dates, with tickets starting at £10.

For more information, please visit the Royal Opera House website.