Royal Opera House Announces Four Tours to Run Alongside New Season

Today, the Royal Opera House has announced the return of its guided tours - offering visitors a chance to step into the stunning Covent Garden site, hear about its colourful history, and find out what it takes to stage a production in one of the world's leading theatres.

The full offering includes three returning favourites: the classic ROH Tour, designed to give both an overview of the building and an insight into our state-of-the-art theatre technology; Velvet, Gilt and Glamour, focused on the delights of our historic auditorium; and Legends and Landmarks, celebrating the many famous faces and performances that have graced our stage.

It will also include, for the first time ever, the Pride of the ROH Tour, specially designed to recognise the rich contributions made by LGBTQ+ icons - from pioneering composers to talented choreographers across ROH's celebrated history.

Gabriela Gandolfini, Head of Visitor Experience, said:

"At the ROH we strongly believe that the contribution of our LGBTQ+ colleagues both past and present should be celebrated all year round. Although this year's Pride in London is sadly cancelled, we are incredibly proud to launch our new Pride tour, dedicated to exploring queer themes, productions and the lives of those who have helped fundamentally shape our artistic legacy."

This season, in another first, we are also offering bespoke private tours that go behind the scenes at ROH. A personalised tour is the perfect gift for any opera, ballet or theatre lover, and can be designed and curated to meet the needs of any guest.

Children and young people are welcome on tours but must have their own ticket. Please check the website for age guidance and information about content.

For group bookings of 10 or more, please call 020 7304 4000.

For bespoke private tours, please enquire at: tours@roh.org.uk

The tour offerings are frequently updated. Please check our website for future announcements, and exciting additions.