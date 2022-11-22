Royal Exchange Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season

Artistic Directors Roy Alexander Weise and Bryony Shanahan are working in collaboration with some of the industry's most ground-breaking artists and companies from across the world. Writers Marieke Hardy (Sydney) and Kimber Lee (New York) will both see their plays premiere at the Exchange as part of this season.

Hardy's adaptation of Dario Fo's classic farce NO PAY? NO WAY! was a massive hit in Sydney and arrives here in May, this is closely followed by Lee's UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY as part of Manchester International Festival before transferring to the Young Vic in Autumn.

Tickets go on general sale, 11am Tuesday 29 November 2022.

BEGINNING

By David Eldridge. Directed by Bryony Shanahan.

16 February - 11 March 2023

Joint Artistic Director Bryony Shanahan directs this intimate, beautiful, funny play about risking it all and wearing your heart firmly on your sleeve.

BEGINNING was a smash-hit when it premiered at The National Theatre in 2017.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

By Tennesse Williams. Directed by Roy Alexander Weise.

24 March - 29 April 2023

A Pulitzer Prize winning classic, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF is a turbulent and brutal comic drama from legendary playwright Tennessee Williams (A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, THE GLASS MENAGERIE) and is directed by the Royal Exchange Theatre's Joint Artistic Director Roy Alexander Weise (THE MOUNTAINTOP).

NO PAY? NO WAY!

By Dario Fo and Franco Rame, in a new version by Marieke Hardy. Directed by Bryony Shanahan.

12 May - 10 June 2023

This ferocious and feisty political comedy is an urgent exploration of our global economic reality. A smash-hit at the Sydney Opera House in February 2020 this absurdist comedy is a fiercely intelligent version of Dario Fo's original farce. Sharply focused and wonderfully, relentlessly, bone-achingly funny.

UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY

By Kimber Lee. Directed by Roy Alexander Weise.

Co-produced by Royal Exchange Theatre, Factory International for Manchester International Festival, Young Vic and Headlong.

24 June - 22 July 2023

Stunningly observed, this powerful World Premiere explores ideas of identity, invisibility and misrepresentation. Born out of rage, this sharply-comic play by Kimber Lee is about taking control of the narrative.

Winner of the inaugural Bruntwood Prize for Playwrighting 2019, International Award.

PRIORITY BOOKING

Tickets are now on sale to Members. Login to your account here to book tickets.

Want to book early? Click the 'Become a Member' button to buy a membership, then just make sure you're logged into your membership account when booking online!

Public on-sale will begin at 11am, Tuesday 29 November

SEASON TICKETS

Season Tickets are now on sale to Members. Season Tickets will go on sale from 11am, Friday 25 November.

Book all 4 shows in our Spring Summer 2023 season and get 15% off the total ticket price! That's a saving of up to £24!

