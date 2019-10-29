Royal & Derngate Announces Full Cast and Creative Team For PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

The full cast and creative team has been announced for the world premiere of Pippi Longstocking, Royal & Derngate's 2019 Made in Northampton Christmas show. Pippi Longstocking is adapted for the stage in the UK for the first time by Mike Akers from Astrid Lindgren's much-loved books, 75 years after they were first written, following on from an initial script by the late John Miller. With original music by Stu Barker, this joyful new musical will be directed by The Wardrobe Ensemble's Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton who co-directed Education, Education, Education for Royal & Derngate in 2017. Design is by Katie Sykes, with Sally Ferguson as lighting designer and Dominic Bilkey as sound designer. An ensemble cast is led by Emily-Mae as Pippi.

Celebrating nearly three quarters of a century since Astrid Lindgren first conceived Pippi Longstocking as "the strongest girl in the world", this stage premiere of one of our best loved children's books promises an epic musical adventure that will be created especially for family audiences at Royal & Derngate this Christmas. It follows on from the huge success of last year's The Worst Witch which went on to delight London audiences in the West End this summer.

Nine-year-old Pippi is strong, brave and fearless. When she comes to live in her new home with her monkey and horse but with no parents and no rules, she brings mischief, chaos and confusion to the folk of this ordinary Midlands town. What else would you expect from the daughter of a swashbuckling pirate captain?

The part of Pippi Longstocking is played by Emily-Mae, whose recent credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Storyhouse, Chester), Brooklyn (Greenwich Theatre) and The Producers (Royal Exchange, Manchester). A talented ensemble cast of actor-musicians includes Scott Brooks (Much Ado About Nothing, Antic Disposition), Matthew Churcher (Peter Pan, National Theatre), Philippa Hogg (Peter Pan, National Theatre), Hanora Kamen (Education, Education, Education, Wardrobe Ensemble), Rowena Lennon (The Animals and Children Took to the Streets, 1927 Productions), Alex Parry (Burke and Hare, Watermill Theatre) and Luke Potter (composer and musical director for The Worst Witch, Royal & Derngate, UK tour and Vaudeville Theatre).

Pippi Longstocking has been adapted for the stage by playwright Mike Akers whose numerous family shows include Treasure Island, Peter Pan and Jane Eyre for Bristol Old Vic and The National Theatre.

Composed and musically directed by Stu Barker, whose West End and Broadway credits with Kneehigh Theatre Company include Brief Encounter and The Red Shoes, this energetic and joyful production will be directed by The Wardrobe Ensemble's Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton, who together directed Royal & Derngate's co-production of Education, Education, Education, which won The Stage Award for Best Ensemble and a Fringe First. Jesse's other credits for Royal & Derngate include early years Christmas show Second Star to the Right, whilst Helena's family production of The Star Seekers recently played at The National Theatre.

The production is designed by Katie Sykes whose credits include A Monster Calls at the Old Vic, and Jane Eyre and Peter Pan for The National Theatre. The lighting designer is Sally Ferguson (The Importance of Being Earnest, Watermill Theatre; Strange Fruit, Bush Theatre) and sound design is by Dominic Bilkey (Jane Eyre and Peter Pan, National Theatre; Shadowlands, national tour).

This enchanting family show is co-produced by Wizard Presents and ABA International Touring (UK) as part of Royal & Derngate's Made in Northampton season.

Pippi Longstocking takes to the Royal stage from Tuesday 10 to Tuesday 31 December 2019. For more information, call Royal & Derngate's Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Pippi Longstocking is presented by arrangement with IPR Ltd in cooperation with Nordiska ApS., Copenhagen.





