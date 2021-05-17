Royal Court Theatre Announces Reopening Programme

The Royal Court Theatre has announced its reopening programme, which will run from 16 June to 18 December 2021.

The full lineup includes:

seven methods of killing kylie jenner by Jasmine Lee-Jones

The Song Project created by Chloe Lamford, Wende, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Imogen Knight

Is God Is by Aleshea Harris

What If If Only by Caryl Churchill

Rare Earth Mettle by Al Smith

Jerwood Theatre Upstairs to house Living Archive - a series of events and bespoke interactive experiences rejecting the historical notion of an archive bringing attention to work which has been erased or not brought to public consciousness.

Series 5 of the Playwright's Podcast released in partnership with the Berliner Theatertreffen Stückemarkt

£12 Mondays are back! To make up for a lost year under 26 ticket discounts are extended to under 27s. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12noon on Friday 21 May 2021.

Royal Court Theatre Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone says: "After the huge success and collaborative adventure of Living Newspaper - when we made 98 films working with over 300 freelancers, reaching 46 countries and with audiences in their thousands we are now proud to be re-opening our building with four pieces of work by eight writers which were all postponed by the sudden onset of the global pandemic. We are also thrilled to be announcing a new short play written at the height of this time, by Caryl Churchill.

It is testament to the vision and questing of the playwrights and artists at the Royal Court, that the work programmed two years ago is still way ahead of its time. In fact, seeing through the new optics of our post-pandemic and ruptured world these pieces now seem more acute, more urgent and more universal than ever. The Royal Court was created in 1956 to be ahead of public taste and consciousness and if anything, this work proves that that mission is as alive now as it ever was.

We are so humbled by the support of our audience, artists, donors, board and staff since having to close and cannot wait to welcome them all back with this work, which we have fiercely protected from the pandemic."

Royal Court Theatre Executive Producer Lucy Davies says: "When the pandemic closed our doors we were about to embark on our transition to achieve carbon net zero. Our commitment to this work remains urgent, and we have spent the past months deepening our understanding and adapting our practices for re-opening. The upheavals in our sector have insisted we look at all of the ways we can be a just, equitable, transparent and ethical cultural space - from our anti-oppression work, to our relationship with freelancers, to credible climate pledges. Our values, our mission and our purpose have been re-articulated and re-set for a hopeful future."

The Glow by Alistair McDowall, Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks by Sarah Hanly, A Fight Against... by Pablo Manzi and two Palestinians go dogging by Sami Ibrahim will be back in the first half of 2022.

