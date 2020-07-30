Royal Court Theatre Announces New Pop-Up Bar & Cafe, Court In The Square, To Open This Friday

Throughout the summer, The Royal Court Theatre's new Bar & Café is popping up in the middle of Sloane Square.

From noon Friday 31 July 2020 coffees, cakes and snacks will be available including the Royal Court's classic sausage roll as well as many vegan choices. Into the evenings wine, craft beers and cocktails from the new drinks menu will also be on offer.

Customers can expect socially distanced tables with hand sanitiser; Wi-Fi and charging points for laptops and phones; a mobile ordering app; and contactless payment on delivery of any orders.

The Royal Court Theatre's Pop-Up Bar & Café can be a quiet space to write, a central location to meet a friend for a drink, or simply somewhere to get a skilfully prepared coffee. All are welcome at the new theatre bar.

The temporary pop-up venue will be run by the Royal Court's friendly theatre bar team and all profits will support The Royal Court Theatre.

Robert Smael, Catering & Operations Manager at Royal Court Theatre says, "I'm very excited to take this first step to re-opening and look forward to welcoming visitors again. We've worked with Cadogan and the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea to create an appealing and safe offer for both locals and our Royal Court audiences. I can't wait to be joined by our Bar team members, the first staff to join on-site since we closed on the 16th of March. The majority of our Bar team also work in the creative industry and they've been hit very hard by the shutdown, it will be a joy to work together in our new pop-up bar."

Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director at Royal Court Theatre adds, "We are delighted that we have this opportunity to start working again and that our brilliant bar team are leading the way. Thanks to everyone who has worked so hard and so fast to make this happen."

The Royal Court Theatre's Pop-Up Bar & Café will open Tuesday - Sunday at 12 noon and close at 8pm with an extended opening until 9pm on Friday and Saturday's throughout the summer months.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You