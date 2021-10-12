Royal Court Theatre Announces Extension Of MARYLAND By Lucy Kirkwood

The Royal Court Theatre's script-in-hand performances of Lucy Kirkwood's new play Maryland was due to end this Saturday but will now run until Saturday 23 October 2021 in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs.

Alongside this extension, the Maryland performance script will be offered for free for any theatre company or drama training organisation in the UK who is interested to stage their own script-in-hand reading over the next six weeks.

The script is also now available online for any audiences unable to book to see Maryland.

Speaking previously on the play playwright Lucy Kirkwood said;

"This play was for many years a private conversation with myself. The horrific murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa this year have galvanised me into making it public. I hesitate to even call it a play when it is simply a howl, a way of expressing what I feel about a culture of violence against women, but I am sharing it because I wonder if it might express a little of what other people feel about it too. It was written very quickly, and I am grateful to the Royal Court for snatching up a gauntlet thrown down last Friday night with such energy, care and seriousness."

Maryland is co-directed by Royal Court Theatre Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone and Royal Court Associate Directors Milli Bhatia and Lucy Morrison.

Approx running time 30 minutes, performances start at 7.45pm. Ticket prices are £5 for these readings and audiences are encouraged to make a donation to Rape Crisis England & Wales alongside buying tickets. https://www.justgiving.com/rapecrisisengland-wales.