Royal Academy Of Dance Reveals Winners Of The Rad Awards 2026

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The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) is proud to announce the winners of the RAD Awards 2026. The awards celebrate global excellence, lasting impact and sustained contributions to dance and dance education. Nine individuals were honoured at a ceremony at the RAD's headquarters in London late last month, as part of its Members' Conference 2026.

The awards honoured dance teachers and professionals across the world for their commitment to and excellence in dance teaching. The judges were Yaël Owen, Shevelle Dynott MBE, Zoie Golding MBE and RAD's Artistic Director, Alexander Campbell.

The Winners:

- Community & Learner Impact Award - Ruth Shine (Ireland)

- Innovation & Creativity in Dance Education Award - Galatia Savva (Cyrpus)

- Early Career-Emerging Teacher Award - Pia Muschaweckh (Germany)

- Mentorship & Advocacy Award - Anne Desbruslais (UK). Honourable mention - Ann Coffey Tighe (Ireland)

- Wellbeing & Inclusion Champion Award - Emma McMahon (UK).

Special awards were also given to those who have made outstanding contributions to the RAD, dance teaching and the wider dance community:

Special Awards:

- Anne Rowse (New Zealand) and Jane Pirani (Australia) were each awarded Fellowship of the RAD (FRAD), the highest honour that the RAD bestows upon its senior teaching members and prominent figures

- Imogen Knight (UK) was awarded the President's Award, which celebrates individuals who make an outstanding contribution to the world of dance or give exceptional, long-standing service to the organisation and its mission

- Kendra Johnson (UK) was awarded Fellow of the Institute of Choreology, a prestigious honorary distinction awarded by the RAD to Benesh members who have made an exceptional contribution to Benesh Movement Notation.

Speaking of the news, Elizabeth Honer, Chief Executive of the RAD said: 'My warmest congratulations to the winners of the RAD Awards 2026. All of those nominated, as well as the winners, embody our highest standards of dance teaching excellence and artistry, bringing such commitment and joy to their communities. As dance teachers and professionals, they are a true inspiration. Well done to you all.'

Imogen Knight said: 'The RAD has such an important role to play in the lives of young dancers through its teachers. It has been a real pleasure and privilege to serve the RAD and its members and I feel very honoured to have been nominated for this award by such a talented team of people and to have received it from the hands of our hardworking President herself. I am proud to be an RAD teacher and to be able to continue to deliver the mission in my own practice'.

Kendra Johnson said: 'Since becoming a Benesh Choreologist 25 years ago, I have never considered myself to be eligible for this prestigious award. In my eyes all previous recipients were and continue to be true legends of the Benesh world, and I have always held each one in enormous reverence and awe. It had therefore not occurred to me to even hope that I might one day join their ranks. Consequently, it is impossible to convey how astonished and honoured I felt when I received the news that I was also to receive this award.'

Jane Pirani said: 'I am truly humbled by this award. My mother Ann Roberts, dual examiner OAM FRAD, received her fellowship at exactly the age that I am now. I never dreamt that it would ever be a possibility for myself. It has taken me by complete and utter surprise, and I am truly grateful for the acknowledgment.'

Anne Rowse said: 'The RAD has been an important part of my life, from sitting my first exams 90 years ago and following almost a decade as a professional dancer with London's Festival Ballet, becoming a teacher and preparing many students for their RAD exams. I continued my association with the RAD and after retiring, it was an honour to become the Australasian representative to the RAD Council.'

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