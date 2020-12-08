Rosie Allimonos Appointed Chair Of Boundless Theatre Board

Boundless Theatre today announces the appointment of Rosie Allimonos as Chair of the Board. Allimonos, who is currently Global Director of Digital Content at BBC Studios, succeeds outgoing Chair Charles Glanville. Rosie joins the Board of Trustees; David Beardmore, Claire Dikecoglu, Simon Gomes, Rafia Hussain, Michelle Matherson, Danielle Rodriguez, Spencer Simmons, Alistair Wilkinson, and Sam Zdzieblo.

Rosie Allimonos, today said, "I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to Chair such an innovative, relevant and purpose-led theatre company. I have been deeply impressed by the dedication of the Boundless staff, their Board of Trustees and the Advisory Group of 15-25 year olds, who are united in their mission to empower emerging artists and audiences. This appointment brings with it the opportunity to build rapidly on the excellent work that Boundless have already produced and shared. I look forward to working closely with Rob and the team, my fellow Board members, the Arts Council and diverse groups of young people in order to amplify the Boundless mission".

Rob Drummer, Artistic Director and CEO of Boundless, also commented, "Throughout this pandemic despite the very real challenges, searching for our new chair has been a deeply rewarding and galvanising experience. We were guided by our Advisory Group of 15-25 year olds who joined the recruitment process and met candidates at interview and have in Rosie, found a truly radical, compassionate and inspiring Chair. For more than eight years Charles has been a huge support to our work and I want to celebrate his commitment, compassion and care. Now Charles with the immense grace I have come to know him for passes the baton to Rosie who, as an ally to all young people, will empower us to do more, go further and deliver with even greater impact. What lies ahead for theatre and 15-25 year olds is uncertain, but with Rosie's support and innovative leadership, we shall continue to connect, inspire and make theatre more relevant for a boundless generation."

Allimonos joins Boundless Theatre following a year where it worked to continue to deliver its creative work and support for 15-25 year olds in a digital capacity. The organisation launched the new five-episode fiction podcast Radio Elusia in April, creating a new way to build a community of young adult audiences. Following the closures of theatres across the UK, Boundless created the telephone theatre production We Will Probably Never Meet, and, as part of Signal Fires, staged October2020 which commissioned seven stories from new writers mentored by Nassim Soleimanpour - this production has been experienced by over 300 audience members across the UK thus far. Recently launched Boundless Happenings a digital experiment in interactive storytelling has already reached over 500 people with three more scheduled over the coming weeks. The organisation has also supported 52 students on digital work experience, and has employed 33 freelancers over the past 6 months.

Rosie Allimonos has been Global Director of Digital Content at BBC Studios since 2019. Prior to this role, Allimonos was Head of Creative Partnerships at Facebook and Instagram, Head of Original Channels and Content Partnerships at YouTube across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Commissioner for BBC Drama, Films & Acquisitions and Creative Producer at All3Media. Allimonos' has led teams on the launch of YouTube Originals SVOD Service, Facebook Watch and the IGTV vertical video player.

