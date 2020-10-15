Rose Bruford College and Lewisham College Announce Partnership and Brand New Performing Arts Courses

This new provision includes a range of courses for 16-19s, which are designed to nurture young creatives and performers.

Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance and Lewisham College have announced their partnership with a new creative and performing arts provision.

This new provision includes a range of courses for 16-19s, which are designed to nurture young creatives and performers to develop skills in performance, production, art and design.

Asfa Sohail, Principal of Lewisham College, said: "At Lewisham College, we are always looking to offer courses that will help our students fulfil their potential and become well-rounded professionals. I am very excited to announce the introduction of a new Creative Arts provision at Lewisham College, with courses designed to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to progress into their chosen career path and excel in the creative industries."

Rose Bruford are working in conjunction with the college and have 30 students enrolled this academic year. The academic year has already begun, but there are still places available and students are encouraged to apply now for an immediate audition. Students need to be aged 16 - 19 years old and live in or near the borough of Lewisham with an interest in creating art, props, sound scapes, lighting design, acting, singing and dance

These courses include skills to build a career in the arts and the opportunity to apply for a higher education degree or foundation course at Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance, as well as apprenticeships or entry-level jobs in the creative sectors once they have completed the years course. Innovative art and design courses have also been launched to develop skills and talent which underpins many jobs across the creative and cultural industries.

Clarie Middleton, Principal of Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance, said; " We are delighted to reconnect with aspiring young professionals in the borough of Lewisham, and these courses gives a new generation the opportunity to access further education and to explore career opportunities within the creative sector. By basing some of our classes at Lewisham College, Rose Bruford College staff will be on hand to run masterclasses in lighting, sound operation, acting and singing for 16 + year olds. We are excited to be at the college and look forward to seeing a lot more of the talent that the young people of Lewisham have to offer."

Rose Bruford has a worldwide reputation of producing some of the best acting and technical talent in the industry with a substantial list of alumni successfully working professionally on and off stage across the world with famous alumni including Gary Oldman, Rosalie Craig and Pat St Clement (just to name a few).

Further information on the courses can be found at lewisham.ac.uk/courses/creative-arts.

