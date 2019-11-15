Rory Bremner And The Barn Theatre Announce New Partnership With The Launch Of Bremner At The Barn

Rory Bremner and The Barn Theatre have announced that they are launching a new series of performances under the branding Bremner At The Barn.

Following Rory Bremner's three previous sold-out engagements at the theatre, he will be creating a new series of performances created exclusively for the Barn under the Bremner At The Barn title.

The first Bremner At The Barn show will be the festive special, Rory Bremner's Christmas Cracker on Sunday 15 December at 7:30pm. He will be joined by two of the UK's most successful impressionists: Jan Ravens (Star of BBC's Dead Ringers), who previously joined Bremner at the Barn in 2018, and Jessica Robinson (Britain's Got Talent, BBC's Dead Ringers), who is best known for being a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2017.

On launching this new partnership, Bremner said "[I] love the Barn and it'll be great to bring some exciting and talented friends to perform here- starting with this fabulous Christmas Cracker!"

Rory Bremner is the UK's leading comedy and satirical impressionist. Over forty years ago, Bremner put on a duffel coat and performed his first public impression - of his French teacher, Derek Swift. Nine years later, he starred in his first BBC series 'Now - Something Else' and starting contributing to Spitting Image. Today, Rory Bremner is widely rated as Britain's sharpest impressionist - a one-man opposition party.

With her unique mix of hilarious mimicry and sharp satire, Jan Ravens is one of the UK's most successful impressionists. She is a long running star of BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers.

Her Theresa May impression achieved cult status, going viral on social media and with over 1 million views on YouTube.

A quadruple award-winning comedy impressionist and classically-trained singer, Jess Robinson has returned to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new show every year since 2014; her latest, the wildly successful NO FILTER, having just rounded off a critically-acclaimed, nationwide tour throughout 2019.

After his previous performances selling out in under 24 hours, the Barn Theatre is opening priority booking for members, Friends and Patrons from 15 November to give loyal customers priority with general sale open from 21 November.





