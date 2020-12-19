Robin Ince and Josie Long To Present Live Christmas Day Show

Christmas Day free live entertainment to stream online from some of the top names in comedy, science, music and more.

Following two hugely popular months of Stay At Home Festival live shows with Josie Long during lockdown and a 25 hour live show on 12th December, plus an encore on 19th December, Robin Ince and his Cosmic Shambles friends will be back LIVE on Christmas Day.

Seeing the way that the audience connected online during these shows, they felt that a live show on Christmas morning might be nice way of connecting with people who may be alone or looking after loved ones.

It will be an hour of songs, comedy, poems and conversation with guests including Adam Kay, author of This is Going to Hurt, Olivier award winning writer and performer Andy Nyman, Showstopper star Pippa Evans, folk star Grace Petrie and Jim Moray, and some science for Christmas with Dr Helen Czerski and Dr Suzi Gage, all held together by Josie Long and Robin Ince.

The show will be free to view on YouTube and The Cosmic Shambles Network's website.

Robin says, "One of the lovelier things that we've seen during lockdown is how audiences have connected from a distance. Throughout our 25 hour show, the comments' section was busy with people who had never met but had found the common ground of enjoying nights mixing The Cure and Quantum Cosmology. It has been a strange year, having gone from touring around the world and gigging almost every night to losing all of that live audience connection and who knows when that will return, so doing these live internet shows and still having some form of connection has been a useful live theatre Nicorette patch"

Dates: 25th December 2020

Time: 10.00am

Info: cosmicshambles.com/Christmas-at-home