The multi-award winning stand-up comic Rob Newman heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 12 September with Rob Newman's Philosophy Show.

In this new show Rob weaves together Nietzche's sunglasses, James Bond in Toxteth, electric spiders and singing Neanderthals into a hilarious tour-de-force that offers new hopes for a changing world.

Rob Newman found mainstream fame in The Mary Whitehouse Experience before forming a successful partnership with David Baddiel. Newman and Baddiel (supported by Sean Lock) were the first comedians to play and sell out Wembley Arena in London.

Rob Newman's Philosophy Show will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 12 September at 7.30pm. Age guidance: 14+. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.