Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rob Newman Heads To Theatre Royal Winchester

pixeltracker

Rob Newman's Philosophy Show will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 12 September at 7.30pm.

Sep. 1, 2021  

Rob Newman Heads To Theatre Royal Winchester

The multi-award winning stand-up comic Rob Newman heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 12 September with Rob Newman's Philosophy Show.

In this new show Rob weaves together Nietzche's sunglasses, James Bond in Toxteth, electric spiders and singing Neanderthals into a hilarious tour-de-force that offers new hopes for a changing world.

Rob Newman found mainstream fame in The Mary Whitehouse Experience before forming a successful partnership with David Baddiel. Newman and Baddiel (supported by Sean Lock) were the first comedians to play and sell out Wembley Arena in London.

Rob Newman's Philosophy Show will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 12 September at 7.30pm. Age guidance: 14+. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE TWENTIETH CENTURY WAY Returns To Open Island City Stage's 10th Anniversary 2021-22 Season
  • Broadway Palm's 29th Season Opens With A NIGHT ON BROADWAY!
  • Gulfshore Opera to Present TOSCA in April 2022
  • Opera Naples Announces 2021-22 Season