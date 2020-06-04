Rob Brydon, Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther Featured in Warts And All Theatre's LINK UP Series

Warts and All Theatre has announced their new season of LINK: UP, a series of Q&A's and Masterclasses with industry creatives, including some of the UK's leading playwrights Dennis Kelly, Simon Stephens and John Godber, as well as Stars of The End Of The F***ing World Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther, Gavin & Stacy's Rob Brydon and powerhouse poet Benjamin Zephaniah.

LINK: UP is part of Warts and All Theatre's digital programme LINK, to provide ongoing activity for their participants and the wider community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of these artists are inspirational. We are really grateful to them for donating their time to support the company and the young people we engage." Says Christopher Elmer-Gorry, Artistic Director and CEO of Warts and All Theatre. "When lockdown started, we had to act quickly and look at what provision we could offer to our existing participants. These events will help to contribute to our recovery plans. We think there will be more demand for our bursary scheme from September. And we need to be ready for that. We all know the positive impact that arts and culture has on young people, and it's essential to our mission that our work is inclusive and can be accessed by everyone regardless of financial circumstances."

Running from the 9th - 30th June, these one hour Q&A's are hosted by young people who regularly take part in Warts and All Theatre activity, empowering them to hone their skills as artists. LINK: UP gives you the chance to ask questions to creatives across all sectors of the industry and discover more about them as humans, their work and their careers directly. If you have a burning question for your favourite artist, you can send them in advance or ask them live!

"It's a chance to ask experienced creatives questions and learn from them. You really can't put a price on that..." - Ross, Young Actors 14-21

You can book onto a Q&A session via their website. Tickets are Pay What You Can starting from £1. Sales from ticket donations go directly to Warts and All Theatre's bursary fund to support children and young people from all backgrounds to have the opportunity to engage in arts and culture.

To purchase your tickets visit wartsandalltheatre.co.uk/link-up

For more information contact hello@wartsandalltheatre.co.uk or visit wartsandalltheatre.co.uk for dates, times and information on how to get involved.

