Riverside Studios Announces Encores of FRANKENSTEIN, FLEABAG and More

With Riverside Studios' programme of monthly first read throughs and discussions of new plays Riverside Reads commencing on Tuesday 1 September, Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Tenet currently playing and the commencement of Dive-In, the multi-disciplinary arts venue today announced additional screenings of National Theatre Live as part of their cinema programme.

The encores include Bridge Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Nicholas Hytner, National Theatre's Frankenstein directed by Danny Boyle and Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag presented by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Directed by Nicholas Hytner

Saturday 26 September at 13:45

Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy is captured from the Bridge Theatre in London. Leading the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom are Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun. Director Nicholas Hytner builds on the success of his immersive staging of Julius Caesar in 2018 with this stunning show.

FRANKENSTEIN

Directed by Danny Boyle

Saturday 24 October at 14:00

Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle Frankenstein stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation in this hit adaption of Mary Shelley's gothic masterwork. This screening captures the sell-out show from one of its live runs in 2011.

FLEABAG

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Directed by Vicky Jones

Saturday 28 November at 14:00

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose. Fleabag is the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series Fleabag, captured from its show on stage from London's West End in 2019.

