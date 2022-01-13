Rise Productions Present The Smash-Hit Production FIGHT NIGHT At The Everyman

Rise Productions announce a special 10th anniversary tour of the smash-hit production FIGHT NIGHT. Written by Gavin Kostick, directed by Bryan Burroughs, and starring Aonghus Óg McAnally, Live at The Everyman, Thursday 20th January 2022. For more information visit https://everymancork.com/events/fight-night/.

10 years ago audiences and critics alike were captivated by the story of the comeback of a failed amateur boxer, which premiered as part of the inaugural year of Show-in-a-bag productions.

This gripping tale went on to become one of Irish theatre's most loved productions and has in the past 10 years toured extensively reaching audiences across the country and internationally, winning Best Actor and the Bewley's little Gem awards at Dublin Fringe, and being nominated Best New Play at the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.

Now Rise Productions has announced a special 10th anniversary tour which will include The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre, Riverbank Arts Centre, Town Hall Theatre, Droichead Arts Centre, Townhall Cavan, The Linenhall Arts Centre, Roscommon Arts Centre, Glór, The Source Arts Centre, Dunamaise Arts Centre, Mermaid Arts Centre, Lime Tree Theatre, Backstage Theatre, The Everyman, The Civic Theatre, Siamsa Tíre Theatre and An Grianán Theatre. Dublin venues include Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Draíocht Theatre, Blanchardstown, Axis Ballymun and Smock Alley Theatre.

Fight Night charts the comeback of Dan Coyle Jr, a failed amateur boxer from a long line of accomplished fighters. Dan is a 3rd generation boxer, and is played by a 3rd generation actor Aonghus Óg McAnally, grandson of 3-time Best Actor BAFTA winner Ray McAnally and son of RTE Broadcaster Aonghus McAnally. The creative team, led by Gavin Kostick and Bryan Burroughs, also includes a boxing coach and former Irish Champion Oisín "Gael Force" Fagan as boxing advisor. With their help and guidance Aonghus has been in fight camp for 8 months, back with his original boxing, strength and conditioning coaches, cutting 6 stone to get in shape for the role.

Living in the shadows of his overbearing father and his brother's Olympic success, Dan lets his training slip in favour of girls and booze. Then, an incident with his father minutes before a crucial bout splinters the family, and exiles Dan from the ring. It's not until the birth of his own son years later that his competitive fire is reignited, and he takes the first tentative steps on his road to redemption. This fast-paced and engaging solo performance combines intense physicality with a classic Dublin wit in a storytelling experience that will leave audiences both exhausted and exhilarated.

Visit everymancork.com for more details.