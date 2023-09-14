Renowned Fashion Illustrator Will Host New Exhibition In Warrington

Tony Green’s ‘Scribble’ will launch on Friday, 29 September, and run until Sunday, 14 January.

Sep. 14, 2023

A fashion illustrator who has worked with some of the most prestigious brands is returning to his roots with a playful exhibition at Warrington Museum.

Tony Green’s ‘Scribble’ will launch on Friday, 29 September, and run until Sunday, 14 January.

The Culcheth resident graduated from world renowned arts and design college, Central Saint Martins London, in 2010.

He was guided by tutor Howard Tangye, who has been an influential force in fashion for decades, before an incredible opportunity saw him create collection designs, prints and research concepts for iconic Parisian fashion house Sonia Rykiel.

Since then, Tony’s work have been seen in the likes of World of Interiors and Vogue and he’s collaborated with brands such as L’Oréal and Selfridges where he created illustrations for Jacquemus, Prada and Adidas.

More recently, he has been working with luxury lifestyle brand House of Hackney, leather specialists Smythson, who provide goods to some of the Royal Family, and Urban Outfitters America where his new prints collection is being featured.

For Tony’s new exhibition, Scribble, he will be showcasing his playful, spontaneous and energetic style which has been turning heads in the industry for more than a decade.

Tony has been keen to maintain his connections with his hometown throughout his career. He can often be found in Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces: Warrington (the former M&S in Sankey Street) where he has a studio space.

And the Warrington Museum showcase is one of a series of recent opportunities Tony has had with arts charity Culture Warrington.

Last year he hosted an abstract fashion illustration workshop for Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival and he was part of Warrington Museum’s Dividing Lines, a collaborative exhibition featuring eight artists of different disciplines.

Tony said: “It’s great having the art gallery space at Warrington Museum to present my new solo show, especially with it being in my hometown. It’s a fabulous space to connect with people and share my new concepts.”

Tony Green: Scribble is at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery between 29 September and 14 January and is free to view.



