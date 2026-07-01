Reimagined THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Open at Roman Theatre

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The Importance of Being Earnest will arrive at the Roman Theatre from 3 July, reimagined in a new way. OVO's new production adapted and directed by OVO Founder and Artistic Director, Adam Nichols, transports Oscar Wilde's comic masterpiece to the roaring 1920s - a world overflowing with style, glitz, and glamour. Featuring a talented cast of actor-musicians, a live on-stage band seamlessly threads jazz-styled contemporary chart hits (think RAYE, Madonna, Lizzo and Eminem) through Wilde's celebrated, razor-sharp dialogue.

In this vibrant 1920s setting, the female characters take centre stage. Powered by agency and confidence, they are brought to life with refreshing strength. The traditional dynamics of the text shift delightfully, with relationships pioneered as much by female courtship as male.

In the spirit of Wilde's own description, it is a production “exquisitely trivial” and “searchingly serious”, delivered with enormous wit, playfulness, and heart.

Combining drama, live music, and fabulous choreography, this is a masterful hybrid of theatre that makes for a perfect summer evening under the stars in the spectacular setting of the open air Roman Theatre of Verulamium, in St Albans.

Having staged over 100 productions over the past 23 years, OVO Founder and Earnest Adaptor and Director, Adam Nichols commented: “The Importance of Being Earnest is a showcase of what OVO does best: reimagining classic plays in a bold new colour. Glittering, sharp, and beautifully mischievous, it's the summer party you won't want to miss.”

The Importance of Being Earnest runs from 3 - 18 July as part of the 12th annual Roman Theatre Open Air Festival 2026, which welcomes 16,000 visitors every summer. Tickets are on sale from £15.

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