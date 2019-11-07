Rehearsals Begin For Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's Panto Spectacular ROBIN HOOD

Rehearsals have begun for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch upcoming traditional panto spectacular, the heroic Robin Hood, playing from Thursday 28 November to Sunday 5 January.

Deep in the heart of his foreboding Castle, the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham is taxing the poor to pile up his gold, whilst imprisoning brave Maid Marian and her hilarious Nanny Fanny. But the Sheriff hasn't banked on the arrow slinging hero Robin emerging from Sherwood Forest to target the hand of Marion and outwit the villain's plans. Can Robin save the day with a little help from his band of Friar Tuck and plucky Merry Folk?

John Barr, who garnered rave reviews for his turn as Dame Dotty Trott in 2018's Jack and the Beanstalk, returns as Nanny Fanny, Maid Marian's hilarious nurse, and is sure to delight audiences and critics alike. He says 'I am overjoyed to be returning to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in Robin Hood, it's a fantastic theatre and I can't wait to see all the boys and girls, mums and dads, nannies and grandads again this Christmas!'

Joining him is Phil Adèle (The Invisible Man, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as Robin, Ruth Brotherton (Piramania! The Swashbuckling Pirate Musical, Sloshed Theatre) as Little John/Joan, Jessica Brydges (Me and The Girls, Regional tour) as Swing, Lawrence Cole (The Duchess of Malfi, Rose Bruford College) as Sheriff of Nottingham, Georgina Field (Cinderella, Return to The Forbidden Planet, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as Morgana, Barbara Hockaday (Love Lies & Lust, Queens Theatre Hornchurch) as Maid Marian, Robert Took (Beauty & The Beast, Cast Doncaster) as Friar Tuck and Elian West (Worlds Apart In War, Theatr Clwyd) as Eweniss.

Written by Andrew Pollard and directed by Douglas Rintoul (the Queen's Theatre's Artistic Director), this actor-musician panto is twanging to the beats of pop hits from across the decades, traditional audience participation and laugh out loud family silliness.

Over 50% of the tickets are now sold, so audiences need to get their skates on to book for this Sheriff-busting Christmas adventure!

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is also overjoyed to announce Romford McDonalds as principal sponsor of this year's pantomime, Robin Hood. This sponsorship will play a vital role in making Robin Hood an unforgettable show and spread the festive fun throughout Havering.





