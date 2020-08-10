Regent's Park Open Air Theatre And Theatre Support Fund + Collaborate On A New Special Edition Face Covering

Face coverings can be purchased in advance from the website or at the venue.

After tremendous success with 'The Show Must Go On' merchandise, The Theatre Support Fund+ have teamed up with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and designed a special edition face covering to coincide with the venue reopening on 14th August 2020.

Timothy Sheader, Artistic Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre said today, 'As our industry continues to be faced with an uncertain future, the Theatre Support Fund+ is critical to support those whose livelihoods are under threat. Whilst we at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have found a way to re-open this summer, a 70% reduction in our capacity to allow for social distancing does not offer a long-term solution. We are therefore proud to support the Theatre Support Fund+ by selling their face coverings and to highlight their essential work'.

The Theatre Support Fund+ & 'The Show Must Go On' merchandise was created in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic and has raised over £250,000 for Acting for Others and the Fleabag Support Fund who are providing financial aid to people working in the theatre industry.

Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton from Theatre Support Fund+ said today, 'We are so thrilled to be collaborating with the Open Air theatre to raise monies for our industry. It has been five months since we had to close our theatres doors and it's wonderful that one of London's theatres can finally open for summer. We have designed a bespoke mask which people can purchase from our website in advance or at the venue. All profits from masks sold will go to Acting For Others, Fleabag Support Fund and the COVID-19 Urgent Appeal'.

The design is an amalgamation of the world-famous artwork of 16 of the biggest musicals in the West End. Shows included in the design are & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone's Talking about Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Six The Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

