Red Piano Productions Presents Winter Warmers: A Holiday Concert

Red Piano Productions has announced its newest concert, 'Winter Warmers' which is an online pre-recorded concert showcasing new musical theatre writing, new holiday songs and some Christmas classics! This is streaming on the 18th-21st December and will include performances by an incredible selection fo Broadway and West End stars alongside recent graduates and emerging talent.

Performers will include Tony-nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On) Olivier-nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent, Six), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, Six), Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, The Mad Ones), Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia) and recent graduates Marina Tavolieri and Matteo Johnson.

Winter Warmers will feature songs written by Ben Barrow & Lucy Ireland, Damian Barray, Olivia Jasper, Deborah Gersohn & Suzy Davies, Natalie Brown and Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly. Natalie and Olivia will also perform some of their own music, alongside the performers already listed.

The concert will stream at 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm EST) each evening and will be available for 12 hours from the start of each stream!

Tickets are only £6 and are available now from here!

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You