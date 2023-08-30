Ray Bradshaw Will Embark on New UK Tour

International and award-winning comic, Ray Bradshaw is preparing to embark on a brand-new tour of the UK for 2024 with show ‘Doppleginger’. The tour kicks off in Southend in February and will finish in Salford, April 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 1st September 2023 and are available via Click Here.

Multi award winning comedian Ray Bradshaw is forever being told “you look just like my mate…” wherever he goes. It’s been happening for years, and he’s worried about it. Either someone is cloning generic bald men or, there’s a ginger bearded bald man out there who’s doing a bad job of stalking Ray. In his brand-new show Doppelginger, Ray is going to use the latest in genetic research (the internet) to try and put an end to this once and for all. He’s on a quest to find the person who looks most like him.

Doppelginger is a funny heartwarming comedy show about a silly search for a man with an orange beard who’s follicly challenged. If you have a bald, ginger bearded friend in their 30s (true at time of writing), then bring them along. You never know – they could be The One.

Ray’s last show Deaf Com One was a huge success and sold-out theatres across the world. The show was all about growing up with deaf parents and as a result every show of Doppelginger will have a BSL interpreter.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop’s handpicked support act having described him as “one of the best comedians in the country”, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019. Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland’s most popular radio show, Off the Ball. He has performed sell out solo festival shows in Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival to critical acclaim.

Ray received rave reviews for his incredible show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’. The show sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, went on to win the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018 and be nominated for Best Comedy at Perth Fringe. The show was the worlds’ first comedy show performed in both sign language and English by the performer and allowed hundreds of deaf people to come to a comedy show for the first time.

Ray Bradshaw said: “I'm really excited to be going back on tour and finding lots of doppelgingers; maybe even doing a gig to a room full of them in what must be the best-looking audience ever”

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2024

Sunday, 25 February 2024 Southend Cliffs Pavilion (Dixon Studio)

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Cardiff The Glee Club

Thursday, 29 February 2024 Bristol Hen and Chicken

MARCH 2024

Friday, 1 March 2024 Swindon Arts Centre

Saturday, 2 March 2024 Newport The Riverfront (Studio)

Tuesday, 5 March 2024 Canterbury Gulbenkian

Friday, 8 March 2024 Aylesbury Norman Bragg Studio

Saturday, 9 March 2024 Maidstone Hazlitt Studio

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 Dublin Whelans

Friday, 15 March 2024 Belfast Limelight 1

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 Brighton The Forge Comedy Club

Thursday, 21 March 2024 North Finchley Arts Depot

Friday, 22 March 2024 Cambridge Junction

Saturday, 23 March 2024 Maidenhead Norden Farm

Sunday, 24 March 2024 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 Southampton The Attic

Thursday, 28 March 2024 Nottingham Just The Tonic Metronome

APRIL 2024

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Thursday, 4 April 2024 Norwich Playhouse

Friday, 5 April 2024 Northampton Royal and Derngate (Underground)

Saturday, 6 April 2024 Guildford G Live

Sunday, 7 April 2024 Dorking Halls

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 Birmingham The Glee Club

Thursday, 11 April 2024 Reading South Street

Friday, 12 April 2024 Leicester Big Difference

Saturday, 13 April 2024 Newcastle Stand 4PM

Thursday, 18 April 2024 Edinburgh Queens Hall

Friday, 19 April 2024 Glasgow Pavilion

Saturday, 20 April 2024 Greenock The Albany

Sunday, 21 April 2024 Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Monday, 22 April 2024 Inverness Eden Court

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 Hull Social

Thursday, 25 April 2024 Leeds Wardrobe

Friday, 26 April 2024 Chorley Theatre

Saturday, 27 April 2024 Chester Garrett Studio

Sunday, 28 April 2024 Salford Lowry Studio