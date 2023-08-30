Ray Bradshaw Will Embark on New UK Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday 1st September 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle Photo 2 Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 3 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 4 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

Ray Bradshaw Will Embark on New UK Tour

International and award-winning comic, Ray Bradshaw is preparing to embark on a brand-new tour of the UK for 2024 with show ‘Doppleginger’. The tour kicks off in Southend in February and will finish in Salford, April 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 1st September 2023 and are available via  Click Here.

Multi award winning comedian Ray Bradshaw is forever being told “you look just like my mate…” wherever he goes.  It’s been happening for years, and he’s worried about it.  Either someone is cloning generic bald men or, there’s a ginger bearded bald man out there who’s doing a bad job of stalking Ray.  In his brand-new show Doppelginger, Ray is going to use the latest in genetic research (the internet) to try and put an end to this once and for all.  He’s on a quest to find the person who looks most like him.

Doppelginger is a funny heartwarming comedy show about a silly search for a man with an orange beard who’s follicly challenged.  If you have a bald, ginger bearded friend in their 30s (true at time of writing), then bring them along.  You never know – they could be The One.

Ray’s last show Deaf Com One was a huge success and sold-out theatres across the world. The show was all about growing up with deaf parents and as a result every show of Doppelginger will have a BSL interpreter.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop’s handpicked support act having described him as “one of the best comedians in the country”, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019.  Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland’s most popular radio show, Off the Ball. He has performed sell out solo festival shows in Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival to critical acclaim.

Ray received rave reviews for his incredible show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’. The show sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, went on to win the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018 and be nominated for Best Comedy at Perth Fringe. The show was the worlds’ first comedy show performed in both sign language and English by the performer and allowed hundreds of deaf people to come to a comedy show for the first time.

Ray Bradshaw said: “I'm really excited to be going back on tour and finding lots of doppelgingers; maybe even doing a gig to a room full of them in what must be the best-looking audience ever”

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2024

Sunday, 25 February 2024                               Southend                             Cliffs Pavilion (Dixon Studio)

Wednesday, 28 February 2024                      Cardiff                                   The Glee Club

Thursday, 29 February 2024                            Bristol                                     Hen and Chicken

MARCH 2024

Friday, 1 March 2024                                        Swindon                                Arts Centre

Saturday, 2 March 2024                                  Newport                               The Riverfront (Studio)

Tuesday, 5 March 2024                                    Canterbury                          Gulbenkian

Friday, 8 March 2024                                        Aylesbury                             Norman Bragg Studio

Saturday, 9 March 2024                                  Maidstone                           Hazlitt Studio

Wednesday, 13 March 2024                          Dublin                                    Whelans

Friday, 15 March 2024                                      Belfast                                   Limelight 1

Wednesday, 20 March 2024                          Brighton                                The Forge Comedy Club 

Thursday, 21 March 2024                                 North Finchley                    Arts Depot

Friday, 22 March 2024                                      Cambridge                          Junction 

Saturday, 23 March 2024                                Maidenhead                      Norden Farm

Sunday, 24 March 2024                                   Portsmouth                          Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday, 27 March 2024                          Southampton                     The Attic

Thursday, 28 March 2024                                 Nottingham                         Just The Tonic Metronome

APRIL 2024

Wednesday, 3 April 2024                                 Coventry                              Warwick Arts Centre

Thursday, 4 April 2024                                       Norwich                                Playhouse

Friday, 5 April 2024                                            Northampton                      Royal and Derngate (Underground)

Saturday, 6 April 2024                                       Guildford                              G Live

Sunday, 7 April 2024                                         Dorking                                 Halls

Wednesday, 10 April 2024                              Birmingham                         The Glee Club

Thursday, 11 April 2024                                     Reading                               South Street

Friday, 12 April 2024                                          Leicester                               Big Difference

Saturday, 13 April 2024                                    Newcastle                           Stand 4PM

Thursday, 18 April 2024                                     Edinburgh                            Queens Hall

Friday, 19 April 2024                                          Glasgow                               Pavilion

Saturday, 20 April 2024                                    Greenock                            The Albany

Sunday, 21 April 2024                                       Aberdeen                            Lemon Tree

Monday, 22 April 2024                                     Inverness                              Eden Court

Wednesday, 24 April 2024                              Hull                                         Social

Thursday, 25 April 2024                                     Leeds                                     Wardrobe

Friday, 26 April 2024                                          Chorley                                 Theatre

Saturday, 27 April 2024                                    Chester                 Garrett Studio

Sunday, 28 April 2024                                       Salford                   Lowry Studio




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
ATG and Preevue Expand View from Seat Service Across All UK Venues Photo
ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues

ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group) and Preevue have announced the expansion of their innovative 'View from Seat' service to all UK ATG venues.

2
Cast Set For JOCK NIGHT at Seven Dials Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For JOCK NIGHT at Seven Dials Playhouse

Following the announcement that David Paisley will lead the cast of Jock Night as Ben, Hive North have unveiled the full cast set to take to the stage at Seven Dials Playhouse this October.   Learn more about the full cast here!

3
Student Blog: The (Un)Summer-y Blues Photo
Student Blog: The (Un)Summer-y Blues

I have exactly 12 days left of my summer at home, and I’m actually quite terrified of leaving again.

4
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September Photo
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September

From 11am until 4pm on Saturday 9 September 2023 the public will be welcomed to Theatre Royal Brighton for a glimpse behind the scenes of one the country's oldest working theatres. As part of free 'Heritage Open Days' events across the UK, TRB will join unique heritage attractions around the country to welcome visitors into the 216 year old Grade II* listed theatre in the heart of Brighton & Hove's cultural quarter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Inside Kids Night on Broadway Video
Inside Kids Night on Broadway
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You