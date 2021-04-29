ROMEO & JULIET Starring Sergei Polunin Announces New Date at Royal Albert Hall

Polunin Ink presents international ballet star Sergei Polunin in his London debut as Romeo alongside world-renowned ballerina ALINA COJOCARU in the UK premiere of award-winning dancer and choreographer JOHAN KOBBORG's acclaimed new version of Romeo & Juliet, it is announced today.

Critics and audience alike were wowed at the sensational world premiere of the ballet in the Arena di Verona, Italy in 2019. Now, after an enforced postponement due to the pandemic, Polunin and Cojocaru reprise their roles as star-cross'd lovers in the first London performance of this truly iconic ballet.

Johan Kobborg's version of the world's greatest love story marries classical dance with a contemporary twist to create a dynamic, vibrant and modern re-telling of this ageless drama of all-consuming love, passion, ecstasy and heartbreak. Set to Prokofiev's powerful, exquisite score, and with a striking stage set design by Canadian-based sculptor David Umemoto, the story follows the narrative of Shakespeare's play with the classical ballet vocabulary as its core language.

Date: Wednesday 1 December 2021

Tickets from £28.38

Box Office: 020 7589 8212 / www.royalalberthall.com

Existing tickets purchased for earlier performance dates will remain valid for the new date.