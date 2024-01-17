ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The New Wolsey Theatre Next Month, With Livestream!

Performances run 1-8 February, with a livestream set for 8 February.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

The New Wolsey Theatre presents a pacy and inventive 80-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy Romeo & Juliet from 1-8 February 2024, with a livestream on Thursday 8 February at 1.30pm and 7pm (the latter is followed by a Q&A). Directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director and Chief Executive Douglas Rintoul, the production is specially created for students and teachers of English and Drama, and anyone new to the play. 

Following on from last year’s successful and critically acclaimed production of DNA, The New Wolsey Theatre proudly brings together the very best of East Anglia’s emerging talent to devise a contemporary and playful Romeo & Juliet for audiences of today.  

A hostile and dangerous city. Two families wage a bitter war. Death threats are shouted brazenly in the streets. Will a young innocent couple become a sacrifice of this hateful feud?

Tom Casey will play Romeo and Ophelia Charlesworth will play Juliet, with Ciaran Forde, Mae Munuo, Bethany O’Halloran and Benjamin Prudence each playing a number of roles. Some of the cast will be making their professional debuts in the production, and for many it will be their first time performing Shakespeare on a mid-scale stage.  

The entire Creative, Stage Management and Production Team are from East Anglia, as follows: Warehouse Digital: James Cook and Pete Hazelwood (AV Designer), James Cook (Sound Designer), Jack Hathaway (Lighting Designer), Haruka Kuroda (Fight Director), Mae Munuo (Associate Director), Douglas Rintoul (Director), New Wolsey Theatre (Casting), Katie Harrison (Company Stage Manager), Clare Loxley (Deputy Stage Manager), Michael Ryles (Technical Manager), Andy Stubbs (Production Manager) and Kira Tisbury (Wardrobe Supervisor and Maintenance).  

Douglas Rintoul, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of the New Wolsey Theatre, said: "This production marks the continuation of a dynamic strategic initiative crafted in collaboration with educators to enhance teaching and learning experiences in Suffolk schools and beyond. Simultaneously, it passionately invests in nurturing East Anglia's rich theatre talent pool by actively engaging local artists and providing emerging actors with a golden opportunity to showcase their skills on a stage of one of the UK's leading producing theatres." 

Book tickets online at Click Here or call the Box Office on 01473 295900.   

To book for the livestream of Romeo and Juliet on Thursday 8 February at 1.30pm and 7pm, visit: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/romeo-juliet-livestream/ 

For School bookings, contact Ellis Northrop on 01473 295 915 or by email at enorthrop@wolseytheatre.co.uk. A special education rate is available for both livestream and auditorium tickets.  




