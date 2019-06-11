ROCK OF AGES Comes to The Marlowe Theatre

Rock Of Ages is an LA love story lavished with more than 25 rock anthems, including Don't Stop Believin', We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead Or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can't Fight This Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played by a live band.

Now a global smash, with extensive runs in London's West End, on Broadway and in Las Vegas, the show has also been made in to a Hollywood movie.

Rock Of Ages stars Kevin Clifton in the lead role of rock star Stacee Jaxx. Kevin is an international ballroom and Latin dancer and has won numerous titles across the world, including winning the Britain Latin Championships four times. He is best known as a pro dancer on BBC One's, Strictly Come Dancing and is the only pro dancer to ever dance in four consecutive finals.

Kevin made his musical theatre debut in Dirty Dancing The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End. Kevin then went on to become a principle dancer in Burn The Floor Dance Company and performed in the show's record-breaking Broadway run in London's West End and across the world. Kevin has also toured nationwide with Karen Clifton in 2017 and 2018 in their theatre show, Kevin And Karen Dance.

He appears in Rock Of Ages alongside Kevin Kennedy (ex-Coronation Street) and Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol). The show is at The Marlowe from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 June, with performances at 7.30pm (except Fridays), 5pm and 8.30pm (both Friday only) and 2.30pm (Saturday only). Tickets can be booked at marlowetheatre.com and 01227 787787, but only the last few are now available.

Photo Credit: Richard Davenport





