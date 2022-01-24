ROCK FOR HEROES Comes to The Wyvern Theatre in May

Following on from our hugely successful first year of touring the incredible new live music experience Rock For Heroes. Bringing the perfect combination of your favourite Rock & Pop artist across the eras, fundraising in support of Help for Heroes.

We will be collecting for this amazing cause, after every show, our aim is to raise 2.5 million (it's a long plan!!) . Performed by a full live rock band and superb singers, complete with brilliant personalities and comedy value this really is a night out unlike any other. With music from artists such as Queen, Dire Straits, David Bowie, Status Quo, Bryan Adams, Elton John, AC/DC, Whitesnake & so many more. You won't see a bad wig here, this isn't a tribute act this is simply paying tribute, the best way we can to the legends in music. Escape the 9 to 5 and let your hair down with the Rock For Heroes Family!!

Book your tickets today & be part of Rock For Heroes - Music, Laughter & A Rockin' Night Out!

Venue: Wyvern Theatre

Date & Time: 7th May, 19:30pm

Ticket Prices: £25.00

Website: www.swindontheatres.co.uk/

Box Office: 0343 310 0040