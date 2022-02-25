RITA, or DEUX HOMMES ET UNE FEMME Will Be Performed With New English Language Translation And New Orchestration For Chamber Ensemble

'Rita', or 'Deux Hommes et Une Femme', a funny domestic comedy, has delighted audiences since its premiere.

Never performed in Donizetti's lifetime, it premiered posthumously at the Opéra-Comique in Paris on 7 May 1860, 12 years after his death.

It will be presented in a new English language translation and new orchestration for chamber ensemble by Alejandro Bonatto, who will also be directing the production.

It is a strictly limited engagement just 10 performances from 7 - 20 August, 2022.

Cast: Laura Lolita Perešivana as Rita, Brenton Spiteri as Beppe, Phil Wilcox as Gasparo.

Director Alejandro Bonatto

Conductor Mark Austin

Production Designer Nicolai Hart-Hansen

Lighting Designer Rob Halliday

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650