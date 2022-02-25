Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 25, 2022  

RITA, or DEUX HOMMES ET UNE FEMME Will Be Performed With New English Language Translation And New Orchestration For Chamber Ensemble

'Rita', or 'Deux Hommes et Une Femme', a funny domestic comedy, has delighted audiences since its premiere.

Never performed in Donizetti's lifetime, it premiered posthumously at the Opéra-Comique in Paris on 7 May 1860, 12 years after his death.

It will be presented in a new English language translation and new orchestration for chamber ensemble by Alejandro Bonatto, who will also be directing the production.

It is a strictly limited engagement just 10 performances from 7 - 20 August, 2022.

Cast: Laura Lolita Perešivana as Rita, Brenton Spiteri as Beppe, Phil Wilcox as Gasparo.

Director Alejandro Bonatto
Conductor Mark Austin
Production Designer Nicolai Hart-Hansen
Lighting Designer Rob Halliday

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk
Box office: 08444 930650



