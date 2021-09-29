REVENGE: The Horror Cabaret Comes to London Horror Festival

Revenge: The Horror Cabaret is an exploration of horror and cabaret.



Rachael and her guests sing their way from Sweeney Todd to Carrie as Rachael discovers just how wonderful horror as a genre can really be. But what happens when it goes wrong and her special guests end up both dead AND in jail?



Inspiration: In true cabaret style, Revenge: The Horror Cabaret is inspired by Rachael's own experiences being terrified by anything remotely horror-related unless it is a musical.



Be aware that there will be puppets, blood, and a whole lot of death on stage in this show.

Part of London Horror Festival 2021 - the UK's original and largest Festival of live horror performance. The full programme can be found at www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk/

Venue: Pleasance Theatre

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

Box office: 020 7609 1800

Dates: Thursday October 21, 8:30pm



Tickets: £15/£12 concenssions

Theatre website: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/