RADA Students Call for George Bernard Shaw's Name to be Dropped From Drama School's Theatre

The students are demanding that Shaw's name be removed due to his support for fascism and eugenics.

The Daily Mail has reported that Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts students are calling for George Bernard Shaw's name to be removed from the drama school's theatre due to the playwrights support for fascism and eugenics.

The students have also asked the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to stop performing Restoration comedies due to their association with the Empire.

The students' anti-racism plan states:

"RADA celebrates historical figures who embraced racist ideologies."

In an anti-racism document submitted to the school, the students ask for the school to remove "all paintings, sculptures, pictures and room names that celebrate racist figures."

They stated:

"It is deeply distressing that the basis of our education today continues to be lacking in variety or diversity."

A RADA spokesperson shared: "RADA's work with students and staff to establish an anti-racist institution and culture at RADA is ongoing, with the student action plan and its recommendations at the centre of that work."

