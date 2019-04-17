Question Time Returns To Pyramid Arts Centre

BBC One's Question Time is returning to Pyramid arts centre for what promises to be a fascinating evening of debate.

The nation's most popular political debate programme will be filmed on Thursday 2 May and broadcast at 10.35pm on BBC One, hosted by Fiona Bruce, who succeeded David Dimbleby at the beginning of the year.

Anyone interested in being a member of the audience, which is specially selected from applicants to ensure political balance, can apply at www.bbc.co.uk/questiontime by clicking on 'join the audience', or by calling 0330 123 9988.

Question Time has been filmed at Pyramid before; in March 2014 the panel included the now Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, former Liberal Democrat Danny Alexander and Conservative Party politician Dominic Raab, and in 2005 Theresa May featured.

Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties.

The rest of the panel is made up of political commentators and well-known public figures; the panellists for 2 May are yet to be confirmed.





