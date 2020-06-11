Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Hull Truck Theatre, and Oldham Coliseum Theatre To Fundraise Together Through Streaming THE HIRED MAN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Hull Truck Theatre and Oldham Coliseum Theatre have today (10 June) announced that they will be streaming their epic and landmark 2019 revival of The Hired Man to raise vital funds for current and future creative projects, which together reach over 380,000 people a year, while their theatres are closed to the public.

This much loved actor-musician revival played to national critical acclaim across the country, securing three Offie Award nominations and with Lauryn Redding a finalist for Best Female Performance in a Musical.

Based on the stirring novel by Melvyn Bragg first published in 1969, The Hired Man was turned into a musical in 1984. The production features a superb score of rousing foot stomping rhythms and soaring choruses by the award-winning composer Howard Goodall (Bend It Like Beckham, Love Story).

With the support of The Really Useful Group Ltd, the premiere of the streaming will take place on Monday 15 June 2020 at 7.30pm, and will then be available for one week on the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch YouTube channel and via each of three theatres websites.

To donate to the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, visit www.queens-theatre.co.uk, or make a donation by text:

QTH 10 to 70085 to donate £10

QTH 15 to 70085 to donate £15

QTH 20 to 70085 to donate £20

UK networks only. Texts cost donation amount plus one standard rate message.

To donate to the Hull Truck Theatre Future Fund, visit www.hulltruck.co.uk/donate

To donate to Oldham Coliseum Theatre, visit www.coliseum.org.uk/your-coliseum-needs-you.

For more information about the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch visit queens-theatre.co.uk, about Hull Truck Theatre visit hulltruck.co.uk and about Oldham Coliseum Theatre visit coliseum.org.uk.

