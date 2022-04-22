Queen's Jubilee Anthem Premieres In London, Debuts At #1 On iTunes UK Classical Chart

The British Monarchists Society celebrated the world premiere of EIIR: The Platinum Record, a Jubilee Anthem commissioned in honor of the Queen's 96th birthday and 70-year reign. On 20 April, the eve of Her Majesty's 96th birthday, BMS presented the premiere performance of the Anthem for members of the Royal household, Lords and Members of Parliament, High Commissioners, celebrities, Royal Warrant Holders, and VIPs at The Rubens at the Palace in London. The live performance featured England's national treasure and soprano Lesley Garrett CBE and West End's baritone and LES MISERABLES star Rodney Earl Clarke.

On 21 April, The Platinum Album was released to the public via music streaming platforms worldwide. Both songs on the album debuted at #1 and #2 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in the UK. The album debuted at #27 on the iTunes UK Top 100 Albums chart.

The Platinum Record consists of two songs, the first of which, "The Four British Nations," was composed by private Royal composer to the Royal family, Dr.Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya, and produced by Robert Emery with lyrics by Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills.

The second song on the album, "(Your Majesty) We Thank You From Our Hearts," was composed by Anton Van Der Mere, who also co-produced the track with Etienne Lane and co-wrote the lyrics with Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills. The song features steel drums of the Caribbean, the Didgeridoo of Australia, Hindi, Maori, and Swahili chants among other regional music flavors that reference the various countries of the British Commonwealth.

The Anthem project was conceived and produced by the British Monarchists Society Founder, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills.

The Platinum Record is now available on all music streaming platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

For more info: thejubileeanthem2022.com