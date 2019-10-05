QUINTESSENCE Comes to London HorrorFest

Sweet Productions and award-winning actress Emily Carding brings another incredible one woman show to London Horror Festival 2019. Quintessence is a dystopian science-horror questioning how we, as a society and a species, can hope to survive our own self-destructive tendencies, and can the future rely on the very technology we've created.

Pairing Shakespeare's classic prose and current, crucial ecological issues. Quintessence ensures that both worlds are fused together, never to be parted.

Humanity's extinction leaves behind an AI being programmed to recreate the human race when the time is right, with the complete works of Shakespeare as a guide to the human spirit. Humanity must thrive... but at what cost?

Emily is an author, theatre practitioner, and award-winning actor. Her solo shows Richard III (a one-woman show) and Hamlet (an experience) have travelled the world, and her film career includes her appearance in Andy Nyman's Ghost Stories.





