QPAC Presents a Screening of London Symphony Orchestra's MAHLER'S SYMPHONY NO. 7

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will present a free community event screening of the acclaimed London Symphony Orchestra's (LSO) performance of Mahler's Symphony No.7 in the Roma Bungil Cultural Centre on Friday 16 June 2023.



Filmed at QPAC during the Brisbane season of the LSO's 2023 Australian tour, the screening delivers on QPAC's commitment to making arts accessible to all Queenslanders.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was delighted to partner with the Maranoa Regional Council to screen the world-class performance for the people of Roma and surrounding areas.



"This is a great opportunity for Queenslanders to get together to experience the LSO's sold-out performance recorded in our Concert Hall on 29 April of Mahler's Symphony No.7 conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.



"And in addition to the public screening in Roma, classical music lovers nationwide will be able to view the broadcast for one night only on QPAC's Digital Stage at the same time."



Prior to the public screening of the LSO concert, Roma audiences will be treated to a free community concert featuring local musicians and professional teaching artists.



A collaboration between QPAC and Maranoa Regional Council, this community concert is the outcome of Creative Fusions in Roma, an inclusive five-day music-making program for local musicians held in Roma in April and May, led by acclaimed guitarist, composer, and educator Dr Anthony Garcia with five professional teaching artists.



"QPAC is committed to connecting as many people as possible across the state and country with one another and with the best of local, national and international arts," said Mr Kotzas.



"This is the first time we've taken the Creative Fusions program to Roma however we have been collaborating with Sounds Across Oceans and Dr Garcia as part of our Public Engagement program since 2019.



"We're looking forward to seeing the outcome of these workshops and encourage friends and family to come and support their local musicians as they present a short concert showcasing their original compositions in a celebration of local and international music."



Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch MP congratulated QPAC for its leadership in bringing the best of international performance and meaningful arts engagement opportunities to the Queensland regional community of Roma.



"Building on Queensland's growing reputation for celebrated arts and cultural experiences, Brisbane was first on the London Symphony Orchestra's Australian tour, and in collaboration with Maranoa Regional Council, Roma will be the only place in Australia where people can experience a public screening of the Orchestra's spectacular performance of Mahler's Symphony No.7.



"I am also delighted that this public screening is providing the opportunity to showcase local artists and musicians, in a culmination of the capacity-building Creative Fusions program that develops instrumental and vocal skill levels and promotes community well-being.



"Furthering QPAC's commitment to reach audiences beyond its theatre walls, all Australians will also have the opportunity to experience an online screening of the concert and an In Conversation event with the legendary conductor, Sir Simon Rattle via its Digital Stage," Minister Enoch said.



Maranoa Regional Council Mayor Tyson Golder said he was keenly anticipating the infusion of arts and culture to light up the region from mid-June.



"We look forward to welcoming QPAC to Roma with the London Symphony Orchestra community event screening and the Creative Fusions community concert on 16 June, as part of a weekend of cultural celebration with the opening of the 2023 Sculptures Outback Festival.



"It's quite a weekend of culture in Roma, as Saturday 17 June will also see the launch of the town's annual Sculptures Out Back which runs until 16 September 2023."



For more information on the free public screening of LSO's performance of Mahler Symphony No.7 and the Creative Fusions community concert in Roma's Bungil Cultural Centre on Friday 16 June and for bookings please Click Here. Note attendance is free, but bookings are essential as capacity is limited.

