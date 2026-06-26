Video: First Look At SINATRA THE MUSICAL Starring Joel Harper-Jackson, Ana Villafañe, and More





See a brand-new trailer featuring Joel Harper-Jackson and the cast of London's newest hit show Sinatra The Musical, now playing at London's Aldwych Theatre until 10 April 2027. Tickets are on sale now. Watch the video!

Sinatra The Musical features over 20 timeless hits including That's Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me. More info below.

Joel Harper-Jackson is joined by Broadway favorite Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner, Phoebe Panaretos as Frank's first wife, Nancy Sinatra and the Olivier Award-winning Jenna Russell as Frank's mother, Dolly Sinatra.

It is New Year's Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York's Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra's career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What's New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Top Hat, Anything Goes).

Sinatra The Musical is presented by Michele Anthony and Bruce Resnikoff for Universal Music Group Theatrical, Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone for Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Executive Producer Scott Landis, Executive Producer Chris Harper and UK General Management by Rodeo Productions. Co-Producers are Julie Boardman, Victoria Lang, Tom Perakos, Tina Sinatra, Stephen Byrd, Wendy Federman, Lisa Wolofsky & Robert Soldera, Willette & Manny Klausner, Simon Hunt, No Guarantees, Richard Batchelder, Ken & Janet Shur, Larry Magid, Kate Cannova, Mario Carbone, Carl Moellenberg, Wendy Gillespie, Tom Kleinman, Michael Saperstein, Morwin Schmookler and Mark Rubinstein.

Sinatra The Musical is developed by Frank Sinatra Enterprises in partnership with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

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